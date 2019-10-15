Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems...

The Belgian train company NMBS/SNCB is facing an IT problem in Brussels. There are trains, but the traffic is disturbed.

“For a while, there were no trains in the whole of Brussels,” said SNCB spokesperson Bart Crols, reports De Morgen. “This was due to a computer problem at Infrabel. In the meantime, traffic is gradually picking up again,” he added.

Several train passengers reported major problems but it is not yet clear exactly how great the nuisance is and how long it will last.

.@NMBS Dringend informatie over wat er in Brussel-Centraal aan het gebeuren is nodig. Perrons overvol, informatieborden defect en geen treinen. #NMBS — Aaron Hamerlynck (@AHamerlynck) October 15, 2019

Translation tweet: “Information about what is happening in Brussels-Central station is urgently needed. The platforms are full of people, information boards are broken and there are no trains.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times