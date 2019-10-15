 
Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
Latest News:
Spotlight on police following claims of high-handed action...
Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels...
Twenty nominated for Golden Boy football Award, but...
Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems...
Greens call for extension of legal deadline for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Spotlight on police following claims of high-handed action against climate activists
    Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels but will cost €360 in Flanders
    Twenty nominated for Golden Boy football Award, but no Belgians
    Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems
    Greens call for extension of legal deadline for abortions
    Father and six children discovered on Dutch farm waiting for ‘the end of times’
    Brussels Airport announces new flights to Morocco and Norway from the end of October
    Anderlecht football club punished with €5,000 fine for Kompany’s double role
    EU condemns for the first time Turkey’s invasion of Syria
    Vlaams Belang wants Belgians fighting in the Turkish army to lose their citizenship
    Possible kidnapping attempt under investigation in Schaerbeek
    Belgium makes slow progress towards gender equality
    Belgian singer Stromae to sue French conservatives who used his song at anti-artificial insemination demonstration
    SNCB investigating viral videos of agents forcibly removing old man from train
    Brexit: a deal this week is still considered possible
    First alcohol-free student beer drinking event to be organised in Leuven
    Extinction Rebellion piles wood chips in front of Namur town hall
    Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists
    Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal protests and B&W Bruegel
    Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign assets in 2016
    View more

    Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems

    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The Belgian train company NMBS/SNCB is facing an IT problem in Brussels. There are trains, but the traffic is disturbed.

    “For a while, there were no trains in the whole of Brussels,” said SNCB spokesperson Bart Crols, reports De Morgen. “This was due to a computer problem at Infrabel. In the meantime, traffic is gradually picking up again,” he added.

    Several train passengers reported major problems but it is not yet clear exactly how great the nuisance is and how long it will last.

    Translation tweet: “Information about what is happening in Brussels-Central station is urgently needed. The platforms are full of people, information boards are broken and there are no trains.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job