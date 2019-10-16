Café owner who used cameras to record female customers in toilets receives sentence

A man who used cameras to record female customers in the toilets of his cafe has received two years in prison from the Kortrijk correctional court. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A man who used cameras to record female customers in the toilets of his café has received a two-year prison sentence and an €8,000 fine from the Kortrijk correctional court.

Accused of voyeurism, the café owner was arrested in March 2018. Animal and child pornography were discovered on his laptop and the man was kept in custody for several months, reports Nieuwsblad.

At the trial, the judge rejected the café owner’s request for a suspended sentence.

“Your voyeurism was very out of place,” said the judge. “With your narcissistic behaviour, you violated many women. Many of them knew you personally. That is why I am giving a severe punishment,” the judge added, reports De Standaard.

Each victim who was filmed by the café owner will receive €750 in compensation.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times