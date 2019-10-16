 
Café owner who used cameras to record female customers in toilets receives sentence
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
Latest News:
Teacher taken to court for striking student after...
Minister responds to targeting of Flemish youth group...
Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander...
Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint...
Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Teacher taken to court for striking student after being ‘provoked’
    Minister responds to targeting of Flemish youth group photos by paedophiles
    Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander Meuter (89)
    Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint protest against police violence
    Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in the spotlight and snake in Brussels restaurant
    Photos of Flemish youth clubs targeted by paedophiles
    Café owner who used cameras to record female customers in toilets receives sentence
    Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits suicide in cell
    Two Belgians arrested on suspicion of financing escape of jihadist women from Syria
    How Brexit will change Gare du Midi
    Non-Belgians occupy nearly 30% of Brussels jobs
    Firefighters capture snake found in Brussels restaurant
    Last maximum security prison complex in Belgium to shut down
    Customs seeks to increase drug-screening at Antwerp port from 1 to 100%
    History teacher develops video game with gaming company to teach students about Ancient Greece
    Spotlight on police following claims of heavy-handed action against climate activists
    Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels but will cost €360 in Flanders
    Twenty nominated for Golden Boy football Award, but no Belgians
    Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems
    Greens call for extension of legal deadline for abortions
    View more

    Café owner who used cameras to record female customers in toilets receives sentence

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    A man who used cameras to record female customers in the toilets of his cafe has received two years in prison from the Kortrijk correctional court. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A man who used cameras to record female customers in the toilets of his café has received a two-year prison sentence and an €8,000 fine from the Kortrijk correctional court.

    Accused of voyeurism, the café owner was arrested in March 2018. Animal and child pornography were discovered on his laptop and the man was kept in custody for several months, reports Nieuwsblad.

    At the trial, the judge rejected the café owner’s request for a suspended sentence.

    “Your voyeurism was very out of place,” said the judge. “With your narcissistic behaviour, you violated many women. Many of them knew you personally. That is why I am giving a severe punishment,” the judge added, reports De Standaard.

    Each victim who was filmed by the café owner will receive €750 in compensation.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job