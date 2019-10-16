Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in the spotlight and snake in Brussels restaurant

A murder trial has been suspended after a criminal was found dead in his cell, police are in the spotlight after Extinction Rebellion protests and firefighters catch a snake in a restaurant in Brussels.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

The murder trial of a recaptured most wanted fugitive was suspended after the suspect was found dead in his cell in an apparent suicide on Wednesday. Read more.

Two Belgians were arrested on charges of attempting to finance the escape of female Islamic State (IS) members from Syria, in a cross border counter-terrorism operation on Tuesday. Read more.

Extinction Rebellion has already collected over 30 testimonies of harassment and possible abuse by Brussels-Ixelles police against participants in Saturday’s civil disobedience in reaction to the global climate emergency, the movement said on Tuesday. Read more.

As Belgium prepares for the potential departure of the United Kingdom from the EU at the end of the month, Gare du Midi station – home of the Eurostar connection from Brussels to London – is having to make some changes to ensure a smooth transition. Read more.

A snake found by restaurant employees in downtown Brussels prompted an intervention from the fire department on Tuesday. Read more.

The integration courses will stay free of charge in the Brussels region, as the Flemish government is afraid that all newcomers will opt for a (free) French integration course. Read more.

The Belgian football club Anderlecht has to pay a €5,000 fine for Vincent Kompany’s role as player-manager. Read more.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times