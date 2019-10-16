 
Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in the spotlight and snake in Brussels restaurant
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
Latest News:
Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander...
Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint...
Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in...
Photos of Flemish youth clubs targeted by paedophiles...
Café owner who used cameras to record female...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander Meuter (89)
    Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint protest against police violence
    Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in the spotlight and snake in Brussels restaurant
    Photos of Flemish youth clubs targeted by paedophiles
    Café owner who used cameras to record female customers in toilets receives sentence
    Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits suicide in cell
    Two Belgians arrested on suspicion of financing escape of jihadist women from Syria
    Non-Belgians occupy nearly 30% of Brussels jobs
    Firefighters capture snake found in Brussels restaurant
    Last maximum security prison complex in Belgium to shut down
    Customs seeks to increase drug-screening at Antwerp port from 1 to 100%
    History teacher develops video game with gaming company to teach students about Ancient Greece
    Spotlight on police following claims of heavy-handed action against climate activists
    Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels but will cost €360 in Flanders
    Twenty nominated for Golden Boy football Award, but no Belgians
    Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems
    Greens call for extension of legal deadline for abortions
    Father and six children discovered on Dutch farm waiting for ‘the end of times’
    Brussels Airport announces new flights to Morocco and Norway from the end of October
    Anderlecht football club punished with €5,000 fine for Kompany’s double role
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in the spotlight and snake in Brussels restaurant

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019

    A murder trial has been suspended after a criminal was found dead in his cell, police are in the spotlight after Extinction Rebellion protests and firefighters catch a snake in a restaurant in Brussels.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits suicide in cell

    The murder trial of a recaptured most wanted fugitive was suspended after the suspect was found dead in his cell in an apparent suicide on Wednesday. Read more.

    2. Two Belgians arrested on suspicion of financing escape of jihadist women from Syria

    Two Belgians were arrested on charges of attempting to finance the escape of female Islamic State (IS) members from Syria, in a cross border counter-terrorism operation on Tuesday. Read more.

    3. Spotlight on police following claims of heavy-handed action against climate activists

    Extinction Rebellion has already collected over 30 testimonies of harassment and possible abuse by Brussels-Ixelles police against participants in Saturday’s civil disobedience in reaction to the global climate emergency, the movement said on Tuesday. Read more.

    4. How Brexit will change Gare du Midi

    As Belgium prepares for the potential departure of the United Kingdom from the EU at the end of the month, Gare du Midi station – home of the Eurostar connection from Brussels to London – is having to make some changes to ensure a smooth transition. Read more.

    5. Firefighters capture snake found in Brussels restaurant

    A snake found by restaurant employees in downtown Brussels prompted an intervention from the fire department on Tuesday. Read more.

    6. Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels but will cost €360 in Flanders

    The integration courses will stay free of charge in the Brussels region, as the Flemish government is afraid that all newcomers will opt for a (free) French integration course. Read more.

    7. Anderlecht football club punished with €5,000 fine for Kompany’s double role

    The Belgian football club Anderlecht has to pay a €5,000 fine for Vincent Kompany’s role as player-manager. Read more.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job