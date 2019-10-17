 
Belgium in Brief: Brexit summit, Summit traffic and Brexit
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Brexit summit, Summit traffic and...
Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part...
EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy...
EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit...
World solar car challenge: Belgians are champions, NL...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Brexit summit, Summit traffic and Brexit
    Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part of conditional release request
    EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy
    EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal
    World solar car challenge: Belgians are champions, NL vehicle destroyed
    How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday
    American travellers sees Eurostar record over 1 million summer passengers
    Belgian IS member back with terror group after prison break in Syria: reports
    Namur Festival showcases ‘the beauty of nature in its purest form’
    September’s rise in illegal entries into EU
    Anti-speeding operation sees 85% of drivers’ speed drop
    Brexit: DUP says it cannot support Johnson’s compromise
    Man (39) receives 12 year prison sentence for raping and abusing his girlfriend
    Manneken Pis celebrates 400th birthday with commemorative coin
    Brussels authorities look to limit laughing gas sales
    Farmers turn to video to encourage Walloons to eat local beef
    Air pollution blamed for some 400,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2016
    Albania and North Macedonia ready to start accession negotiations pending Council decision
    Two Belgian jihadists escape from Kurdish camp in north Syria
    Vehicle emissions measured in real time for the first time in Wallonia
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: Brexit summit, Summit traffic and Brexit

    Thursday, 17 October 2019

    Brexit, and EU summit and the traffic impact. Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy

    EU leaders of all 28 European Union members states, including the European Council president, Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will attend the roundtable council meeting. Read more.

    2. EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal

    EU and UK negotiators have reached a draft agreement on a new Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Twitter. Read more.

    3. How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday

    Here’s how the European Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the EU will hit traffic on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 October 2019. Read more.

    4. Brexit: DUP says it cannot support Johnson’s compromise

    The Northern Irish Unionist Party DUP, which is part of the parliamentary coalition of the British Conservative government, opposes Boris Johnson’s proposed compromise for Brexit, it announced in communication on Thursday before the opening of the EU summit. Read more.

    5. Many e-scooter accidents found to involve alcohol

    Over half of e-scooter accidents take place after 8:00 PM, often when users have consumed alcohol, a new study by Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels suggests. Read more.

    6. Man (39) receives 12-year prison sentence for raping and abusing his girlfriend

    A man (39) came before the Antwerp Court of Appeal on Wednesday and received a 12-year prison sentence for raping and abusing his girlfriend. Read more.

    7. Anti-speeding operation sees 85% of drivers’ slow down

    A months-long crackdown against speeding in northern Brussels has seen the speed of a significant majority of drivers drop significantly, local police said. Read more.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job