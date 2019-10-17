Belgium in Brief: Brexit summit, Summit traffic and Brexit

Brexit, and EU summit and the traffic impact. Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

EU leaders of all 28 European Union members states, including the European Council president, Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will attend the roundtable council meeting.

EU and UK negotiators have reached a draft agreement on a new Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Twitter.

Here's how the European Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the EU will hit traffic on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 October 2019.

The Northern Irish Unionist Party DUP, which is part of the parliamentary coalition of the British Conservative government, opposes Boris Johnson's proposed compromise for Brexit, it announced in communication on Thursday before the opening of the EU summit.

Over half of e-scooter accidents take place after 8:00 PM, often when users have consumed alcohol, a new study by Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels suggests.

A man (39) came before the Antwerp Court of Appeal on Wednesday and received a 12-year prison sentence for raping and abusing his girlfriend.

A months-long crackdown against speeding in northern Brussels has seen the speed of a significant majority of drivers drop significantly, local police said.

