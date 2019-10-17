 
World solar car challenge: Belgium comes first after Dutch vehicle destroyed
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
    World solar car challenge: Belgium comes first after Dutch vehicle destroyed

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    Credit: Agoria Solar Team/Twitter

    The NunaX solar car of the Dutch TU Delft team was completely destroyed by fire during the World Solar Challenge in Australia, in a competition considered to be the unofficial world solar cars championship.

    This misfortune allowed the Belgian team to position itself in first place in the last kilometres of the race. 

    The Dutch driver, who had pulled the vehicle to first place in the competition, had only 300 kilometres to go. He was not injured in the incident. 

    The Belgian Agoria Solar Team – from the University of Leuven – which was right behind the Dutch team, expressed their disappointment and sympathy for the competing team. 

    Agoria took the lead on Thursday as they reached Adelaide, South Australia.

    Their final race statement was sent out on Twitter.

    The Brussels Times

