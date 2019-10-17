A look at Belgium’s ‘insecure & dangereux’ comedy club

The shows host both professional and amateur comedians from all over the world, all performing in English.,Credit: Insecure & Dangereux

Insecure & Dangereux, an English-speaking comedy club in Brussels, founded in 2018 by five Irish people, celebrated its first birthday on Wednesday.

“Someone put up a post in the ‘Irish in Brussels’ Facebook page, and we all replied to it. We had all done comedy before. In the beginning, there were a lot of interested people, but only the five of us remained at the core,” said Niamh Moroney, one of the five founders of Insecure & Dangereux, who is also the MC of the comedy nights, to The Brussels Times.

I&D’s shows host both professional and amateur comedians from all over the world, all performing in English, and have gone from a 20 person audience once a month to a weekly audience of over 100 people in a year. As it was the comedy club’s first anniversary, MC Niamh introduced each of the eight performing comedians on stage with a small anecdote about his or her birthday.

“With the core committee, we started writing to people to look for performers. Now, only a year later, the performers come to us. We have a nice circulation of comedians going. Nobody is really making a lot of money off of it, but we have a lot of fun,” Moroney said.

Entrance to the comedy nights is free, but they handle a ‘pass the hat’ policy, meaning the audience members can put as much money as they want in the hat to support the club and the performing comedians.

The comedy evenings are held twice a month in the ‘Sax and Drums’ basement bar at Funky Monkey in Schuman, every third Wednesday of the month in the ViaVia Café, and every first Wednesday of the month in The Black Sheep.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times