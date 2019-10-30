 
Teresa Margolles´ work exhibited in Belgium for the first time
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
    Teresa Margolles´ work exhibited in Belgium for the first time

    Wednesday, 30 October 2019
    © Teresa Margolles

    BPS22 in Charleroi is exhibiting Mexican artist Teresa Margolles’ work for the first time in Belgium.

    Considered one of the most influential artists of her generation, Margolles’ work often reflects the violence ravaging her country and testifies to the difficult social issues that ensue.

    In 2007, Margolles created her famous Decálogo piece, a reference to the ten commandments from the old testament, also known as the Decalogue.

    Margolles´ version is composed of 10 messages left by drug dealers after assassinations.

    “You fall in line or they put you in line,” is the 8th commandment in the Decálogo. Engraved on the largest wall of the Museum, it evokes the Mexican context where organized gangs dictate the law.

    Title of the exhibition, the threat resonates on all the pieces presented as a warning and a questioning of the forms of submission and resistance.

    Besides showcasing some of the artist’s most significant works, the exhibition also shows work produced by the artist during her time in Charleroi.

    For more information: www.bps22.be

    BPS22, Hainaut Province’s Art Museum
    Boulevard Solvay 22
    6000 Charleroi
    Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 10am – 6pm
    Exhibition: 28.09.2019 – 05.01.2020

