Maserati completely destroyed after crashing into bridge barrier in Ghent

The barrier along the viaduct fell 30 metres off the bridge. Credit: Facebook

The driver of a Maserati sports car lost control of the steering wheel on Thursday evening and ended up in the balustrade of the Keizerviaduct in Ghent.

The barrier along the viaduct fell 30 metres off the bridge, landing on a parked car. The Maserati managed to stay on the viaduct, reports VRT NWS.

The driver and passenger were brought to the hospital. There were no other casualties, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The car, which costs €100,000 to €150,000 on average, has been completely destroyed.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times