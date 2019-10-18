 
Municipal disaster plan enacted after accident with truck transporting toxic substances in Antwerp province
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 October, 2019
Latest News:
Scientists divided over massive tree planting as a...
Anderlecht still without Kompany for Vercauteren’s debut as...
Open Day at Pairi Daiza for 2,000 needy...
Massive march organised in London to protest new...
Riding an electric scooter with two people now...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 October 2019
    Scientists divided over massive tree planting as a response to climate change
    Anderlecht still without Kompany for Vercauteren’s debut as coach
    Open Day at Pairi Daiza for 2,000 needy children on Saturday
    Massive march organised in London to protest new Brexit deal on Saturday
    Riding an electric scooter with two people now forbidden in Etterbeek
    Blocking negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is a ‘huge historical mistake,’ says Juncker
    Municipal disaster plan enacted after accident with truck transporting toxic substances in Antwerp province
    Maserati completely destroyed after crashing into bridge barrier in Ghent
    Revised Brexit deal same one rejected ‘three years ago,’ EP Brexit coordinator says
    Ruling Eurosceptic party remains in power after elections in Poland
    Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge announce merger aspirations
    Exiled Catalan separatist Puigdemont released after handing himself in in Brussels
    Repentant mafioso faces 15-month prison sentence for drug trafficking
    Protests against early release of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux take to the streets on Sunday
    Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison on terror charges
    EU stumbles over North Macedonia and Albania membership talks
    Electric scooter parking zones to be created beside pedestrian crossings in Brussels
    Brussels goes sustainable this weekend
    Former alderwoman jailed for involvement in bank robbery
    Belgium in Brief: Jihadists from Brussels, new flow of refugees and fatal accident
    View more

    Municipal disaster plan enacted after accident with truck transporting toxic substances in Antwerp province

    Friday, 18 October 2019
    The accident occurred on the Zuiderring (N71) near the Postelsesteenweg. Credit: Google Street View

    The municipal disaster plan was put in force for several hours in the municipality of Mol in the Antwerp province following an accident with a truck transporting dangerous goods.

    The truck was carrying toxic substances that were highly flammable when the incident led to a toxic cloud being released, according to Wim Caeyers, the mayor of Mol, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The accident occurred on the Zuiderring (N71) near the Postelsesteenweg. The road was completely closed off in both directions because of the safety risk.

    Traffic was diverted locally. Several schools, as well as local residents, were asked to keep their windows and doors closed, and stay inside. Especially the hamlet of Rauw was affected, as the cloud was drifting in that direction, reports Gazet Van Antwerpen.

    After the fire brigade and police arrived at the scene, the crisis unit of the municipality was called to see if additional measures had to be taken. “However, according to air measurements, the toxic substances that were released did not pose a threat to public health in the surrounding area,” said Caeyers.

    In the meantime, the disaster plan has been revoked. A dozen or so people who came into the immediate vicinity of the accident were referred to the hospital following complaints about slight irritation.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job