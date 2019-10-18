Municipal disaster plan enacted after accident with truck transporting toxic substances in Antwerp province

The municipal disaster plan was put in force for several hours in the municipality of Mol in the Antwerp province following an accident with a truck transporting dangerous goods.

The truck was carrying toxic substances that were highly flammable when the incident led to a toxic cloud being released, according to Wim Caeyers, the mayor of Mol, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The accident occurred on the Zuiderring (N71) near the Postelsesteenweg. The road was completely closed off in both directions because of the safety risk.

Traffic was diverted locally. Several schools, as well as local residents, were asked to keep their windows and doors closed, and stay inside. Especially the hamlet of Rauw was affected, as the cloud was drifting in that direction, reports Gazet Van Antwerpen.

After the fire brigade and police arrived at the scene, the crisis unit of the municipality was called to see if additional measures had to be taken. “However, according to air measurements, the toxic substances that were released did not pose a threat to public health in the surrounding area,” said Caeyers.

In the meantime, the disaster plan has been revoked. A dozen or so people who came into the immediate vicinity of the accident were referred to the hospital following complaints about slight irritation.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times