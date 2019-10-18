Riding an electric scooter with two people now forbidden in Etterbeek

The municipality decided to prohibit two people riding on a scooter at the same time. Credit: Pexels

Riding an electric scooter with two people at the same time is no longer allowed in Etterbeek, the municipality decided.

The municipality decided to prohibit two people riding on a scooter at the same time, as it is considered to be too dangerous, reports La Capitale. Violators can be fined up €250.

However, the prohibition has no legal basis as there is nothing in the highway code to prevent it, reports BX1. The Vias Institute for Road Safety denounced the decision of the municipality. “Under no circumstance can the municipality substitute itself for the federal government to take measures with regard to the highway code,” it said in a statement.

In the event of dangerous behaviour, the police are authorised to issue a warning to people who use the scooters in a dangerous manner.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times