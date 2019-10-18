 
Riding an electric scooter with two people now forbidden in Etterbeek
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 October, 2019
Latest News:
Scientists divided over massive tree planting as a...
Anderlecht still without Kompany for Vercauteren’s debut as...
Open Day at Pairi Daiza for 2,000 needy...
Massive march organised in London to protest new...
Riding an electric scooter with two people now...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 October 2019
    Scientists divided over massive tree planting as a response to climate change
    Anderlecht still without Kompany for Vercauteren’s debut as coach
    Open Day at Pairi Daiza for 2,000 needy children on Saturday
    Massive march organised in London to protest new Brexit deal on Saturday
    Riding an electric scooter with two people now forbidden in Etterbeek
    Blocking negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is a ‘huge historical mistake,’ says Juncker
    Municipal disaster plan enacted after accident with truck transporting toxic substances in Antwerp province
    Maserati completely destroyed after crashing into bridge barrier in Ghent
    Revised Brexit deal same one rejected ‘three years ago,’ EP Brexit coordinator says
    Ruling Eurosceptic party remains in power after elections in Poland
    Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge announce merger aspirations
    Exiled Catalan separatist Puigdemont released after handing himself in in Brussels
    Repentant mafioso faces 15-month prison sentence for drug trafficking
    Protests against early release of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux take to the streets on Sunday
    Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison on terror charges
    EU stumbles over North Macedonia and Albania membership talks
    Electric scooter parking zones to be created beside pedestrian crossings in Brussels
    Brussels goes sustainable this weekend
    Former alderwoman jailed for involvement in bank robbery
    Belgium in Brief: Jihadists from Brussels, new flow of refugees and fatal accident
    View more

    Riding an electric scooter with two people now forbidden in Etterbeek

    Friday, 18 October 2019
    The municipality decided to prohibit two people riding on a scooter at the same time. Credit: Pexels

    Riding an electric scooter with two people at the same time is no longer allowed in Etterbeek, the municipality decided.

    The municipality decided to prohibit two people riding on a scooter at the same time, as it is considered to be too dangerous, reports La Capitale. Violators can be fined up €250.

    However, the prohibition has no legal basis as there is nothing in the highway code to prevent it, reports BX1. The Vias Institute for Road Safety denounced the decision of the municipality. “Under no circumstance can the municipality substitute itself for the federal government to take measures with regard to the highway code,” it said in a statement.

    In the event of dangerous behaviour, the police are authorised to issue a warning to people who use the scooters in a dangerous manner.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job