 
Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 20 October, 2019
Latest News:
‘UK will leave the EU on 31 October,’...
Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in...
Private investigators to check if people have properties...
Green party re-elects same chairman after two rounds...
EU ambassadors meet Sunday morning to discuss Brexit...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 20 October 2019
    ‘UK will leave the EU on 31 October,’ says British Minister preparing for no-deal Brexit
    Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium
    Private investigators to check if people have properties abroad to be hired by Flemish government
    Green party re-elects same chairman after two rounds of voting
    EU ambassadors meet Sunday morning to discuss Brexit
    Belgian cancer patients completely reimbursed for egg-freezing procedures
    One of the world’s ‘most beautiful beaches’ hit by oil spill
    4 in 10 Belgians don’t protect access to their smartphone
    Christine Lagarde formally appointed European Central Bank president
    UK Parliament postpones vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal
    Mystical research, seeking perfection and helping the poor: How a modern-day Beguines community was formed in the heart of Brussels
    Dialogue on further EU enlargement must continue, says Charles Michel
    Residents in Brussels want more 30 km/h zones
    G20 debate Facebook’s new cryptocurrency initiative
    Scientists divided over massive tree planting as a response to climate change
    Kompany still injured as new coach makes Anderlecht debut
    Open Day for 2,000 children from poor backgrounds at Pairi Daiza
    Massive march organised in London to protest new Brexit deal on Saturday
    Riding an electric scooter with two people now forbidden in Etterbeek
    Blocking negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is a ‘huge historical mistake,’ says Juncker
    View more

    Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium

    Sunday, 20 October 2019
    Over two million police reports for speeding have been issued in Belgium in the first six months of the year. Credit: Belga

    For the first time, over two million speeding tickets have been issued in Belgium in the first six months of the year.

    The total number of reports was 2,066,903 according to the federal police, meaning that about 11,419 reports were issued daily, reports Sudinfo. Over the same period in 2018, ‘only’ 1,927,763 speeding reports were made.

    The majority of the offences, 1,494,324, were committed in Flanders, an increase of 7,7% compared to 2018. About a third of all reports in Flanders were made in the Antwerp province

    In the Brussels region, there was an increase of 28% compared to 2018 with a total of 142,226 reports.

    In Wallonia, 430,375 speeding tickets were issued in the first half of 2019, remaining more or less the same as in 2018, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job