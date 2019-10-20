Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium

Over two million police reports for speeding have been issued in Belgium in the first six months of the year. Credit: Belga

For the first time, over two million speeding tickets have been issued in Belgium in the first six months of the year.

The total number of reports was 2,066,903 according to the federal police, meaning that about 11,419 reports were issued daily, reports Sudinfo. Over the same period in 2018, ‘only’ 1,927,763 speeding reports were made.

The majority of the offences, 1,494,324, were committed in Flanders, an increase of 7,7% compared to 2018. About a third of all reports in Flanders were made in the Antwerp province

In the Brussels region, there was an increase of 28% compared to 2018 with a total of 142,226 reports.

In Wallonia, 430,375 speeding tickets were issued in the first half of 2019, remaining more or less the same as in 2018, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times