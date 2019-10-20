 
'UK will leave the EU on 31 October,' says British Minister preparing for no-deal Brexit
Sunday, 20 October, 2019
    ‘UK will leave the EU on 31 October,’ says British Minister preparing for no-deal Brexit

    Sunday, 20 October 2019
    The British Minister Michael Gove is responsible for making preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Credit: Flickr

    The British Minister Michael Gove, who is responsible for making the preparations for a no-deal Brexit, said that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union on 31 October.

    “We have the means and the opportunity to do so,” Gove said in an interview on the British channel Sky News on Sunday.

    The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed an agreement with the EU on Thursday, but it has not been approved by the British Parliament.

    The Parliament has legally obliged Johnson to request an extension from the EU, ensuring that all legislation surrounding the agreement can be voted first.

    Johnson sent a letter to the EU asking for the extension on Saturday, but also added a letter saying he does not want the EU to approve the request, reports VRT NWS.

    Johnson insists on 31 October as the date on which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union.

    Gove confirmed to Sky News that the government intends to keep its word. “The letter has been sent because Parliament has obliged us to do so. However, the parliament cannot change the Prime Minister’s mind. Parliament cannot change the policy of the government and its determination,” he said.

    “We know that the EU wants us to leave, and we have an agreement that permits us to leave,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

