 
Youth for Climate will strike on Thursday to 'keep the pressure up'
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Syrian fighter, 3 women and 10 children to...
Brussels biker with head trapped beneath vehicle dies...
Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency...
Petition started against Brussels’ app that claims to...
Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned...
    Youth for Climate will strike on Thursday to ‘keep the pressure up’

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Youth for Climate are calling on students to strike on Thursday to keep the pressure on politicians. Credit: Youth For Climate/Facebook

    Belgium’s Youth for Climate movement has announced a new nation-wide school strike on 24 October aimed at keeping up the pressure on politicians to take action on climate change.

    The new march is set to depart from Brussels’ Gare du Nord at 10:00 AM, the environmental activist group said.

    “One month after the big success of the Global Strike for Future Belgium III, we are doing this again,” a statement on the event’s Facebook page read.

    The Global Strike for Future saw millions across the world walk out of classrooms and offices and take to the streets to denounce political inaction on the environment, with tens of thousands gathered in the streets of Brussels.

    Related News:

     

    The strike was announced by Flemish teen activists Anuna De Wever and her Francophone counterpart Adelaïde Charlier, who are currently on a sailing trip across the Atlantic to attend the United Nations’ COP25 climate summit.

    “Now more than ever it’s the time to go out on the streets,” Charlier said, adding that the group would be offering their support from the boat. “It is our only means of keeping the pressure up,” she added.

    News of the strike follows a shift in the position of the Flemish government towards school absenteeism resulting from youth participation in the strikes, which had earned the support of former Education Minister Hilde Crevits.

    But her successor Ben Weyts hinted he would take a less tolerant approach after he said that “truancy was like ignoring a red light: it is not allowed.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

