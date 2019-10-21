Airlines charging up to €160 to correct typos on tickets face legal action from Test-Achats

The consumer organisation Test-Achats it taking legal action against ten airlines companies that make customers pay up to €160 to correct a typographical error in their name on their flight tickets.

This practice is “out of proportion and illegal,” according to Test-Achats, which is why it is taking legal steps. The organisation has sent ten airline companies a letter of formal notice requesting they stop this practice. “If they do not, we will refer the matter to the court,” said Simon November from Test-Achats, reports De Morgen.

Most airlines provide for the possibility of correcting typographical errors on condition that a certain amount is paid for them. For anyone booking with Brussels Airlines, it costs up to €25 to change two characters, for Ryanair clients it costs €115 or €160, depending on whether the correction is made online or in the airport.

Related News:

British Airways customers have to pay the price difference if the cost of the ticket has gone up since the booking. Spanish low-cost airline Vueling follows the same policy, but also adds an extra fixed fee of €50.

Brussels Airlines advises all passengers to check their online bookings carefully at all times. “If clients find out about their mistake within 24 hours of booking, they can contact us for free,” said spokesperson Kim Daenen, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. “Otherwise, there is indeed a cost involved for the simple reason that staff members are involved in correcting the mistake,” she added.

“This practice is nothing more than an additional source of income for airlines and has nothing to do with an extra service for the passenger,” said November.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times