Pro-Catalan protesters walk from Wallonia to Brussels in a ‘March for Freedom’

Pro-Catalan protesters walk through the Bois de la Chambre from Waterloo to Brussels in a "march for freedom." Credit: National Catalan Assembly in Brusseŀles Facebook

More than 120 Pro-Catalan protesters walked 17 kilometres from the Walloon town of Waterloo to the centre of Brussels on Sunday, 20 October in a “march for freedom.”

The marchers gathered outside of former Catalan President and leader of the separatist movement Carles Puigdemont’s rented home in Waterloo, which they have dubbed the “Casa de la República” (the House of the Republic), and left for Brussels around 9:45 AM.

The group entered the city of Brussels via the Bois de la Cambre park and settled outside the Brussels Central Station where they met up with around 50 other demonstrators around 1:00 PM.

They chanted Catalan songs and slogans calling for the freedom of political prisoners.

The representative of the Catalonian Government to the European Union Meritxell Serret and Former Catalan government member Lluís Puig attended the demonstration.

“By this peaceful march, we wanted to highlight that our movement was always pacifist,” Nuria Bordes, a protester, told Le Soir. “We do not want all this violence and that’s why we did this walk.”

Sheila Uría Veliz

The Brussels Times