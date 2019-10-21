 
Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says...
Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200...
Belgian F-16s will go back to Syria in...
Airlines charging up to €160 to correct typos...
Youth for Climate will strike on Thursday to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    ‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government
    Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban
    Belgian F-16s will go back to Syria in 2020
    Airlines charging up to €160 to correct typos on tickets face legal action from Test-Achats
    Youth for Climate will strike on Thursday to ‘keep the pressure up’
    Dutch YouTubers hide minatures of themselves in Mini-Europe
    Brussels driver flees after hit and run incident with electric scooter
    STIB bus driver ‘violently’ attacked by youths in Brussels
    Boris Johnson to push for new Brexit deal vote in Parliament
    Low turnout for march against release of infamous paedophile Dutroux
    Child services ready to help children of Belgian jihadists in Syria
    Fire department delayed due to incorrectly parked cars
    Ryad Merhy becomes Interim WBA Cruiserweight Champion
    “Biggest Expo ever” will open in Dubai next year
    ‘UK will leave the EU on 31 October,’ says British Minister preparing for no-deal Brexit
    Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium
    Private investigators to check if people have properties abroad to be hired by Flemish government
    Green party re-elects same chairman after two rounds of voting
    EU ambassadors meet Sunday morning to discuss Brexit
    Belgian cancer patients completely reimbursed for egg-freezing procedures
    View more

    Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    The man crashed his vehicle, which he filmed himself driving at over 200 kilometres per hour. Credit: Pixabay

    A Liège driver who crashed his car after filming himself driving at more than 200 kilometres per hour has been handed a driving ban and a fine.

    The driver, an unidentified man in his 30s, crashed his BMW M6, which he allegedly filmed himself driving at up to 234 kilometres per hour in April of last year.

    When authorities took notice of the footage, which was posted on several online websites, the man denied being the driver in the video, and claimed he had simply reposted footage found online, HLN reports.

    An investigation launched after man’s appearance in court on May 2018 found that the man’s claims did not hold, since he was often seen driving the vehicle.

    On Monday, the court handed the driver a fine of €2,400 and revoked his driving licence for a period of six months.

    The man’s father was also fined, since he was the registered owner of the vehicle and failed to say who was driving the car on the day of the events, according to RTL Info.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job