Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban

The man crashed his vehicle, which he filmed himself driving at over 200 kilometres per hour. Credit: Pixabay

A Liège driver who crashed his car after filming himself driving at more than 200 kilometres per hour has been handed a driving ban and a fine.

The driver, an unidentified man in his 30s, crashed his BMW M6, which he allegedly filmed himself driving at up to 234 kilometres per hour in April of last year.

When authorities took notice of the footage, which was posted on several online websites, the man denied being the driver in the video, and claimed he had simply reposted footage found online, HLN reports.

An investigation launched after man’s appearance in court on May 2018 found that the man’s claims did not hold, since he was often seen driving the vehicle.

On Monday, the court handed the driver a fine of €2,400 and revoked his driving licence for a period of six months.

The man’s father was also fined, since he was the registered owner of the vehicle and failed to say who was driving the car on the day of the events, according to RTL Info.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times