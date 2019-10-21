‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government

"Hopefully, we will soon be able to work on a future relationship with the UK that is as ambitious as possible," said Minister-President Jambon. Credit: Belga

The Flemish government follows up on the Brexit developments as closely as possible, and has put measures in place for all possible outcomes, according to the Flemish government.

Whether or not British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will get his Brexit deal with the EU through the British Parliament, each outcome will have a potential impact on the Belgian and Flemish economy.

Flanders wants to avoid a no-deal Brexit at all costs, but also wants to be prepared for any scenario. In case of a no-deal, 2.5% of the GDP and 28,000 jobs are at stake. In a scenario with a deal, there could still be an impact of 1.8% on the GDP, according to figures from the Flemish government.

The Flemish Brexit Taskforce met on Monday morning to prepare for every scenario. Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, Minister for Economy Hilde Crevits and Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters met with the sectors that will be affected first and most by a no-deal scenario, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

“Hopefully, we will soon be able to work on a future relationship with the UK that is as ambitious as possible. I continue to urge the other EU Member States and institutions to put measures in place for the economies that will be most affected by the Brexit, even in the event of a deal,” said Prime Minister Jan Jambon afterwards, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Flanders has a package of measures ready, according to Crevits. “There are measures in the economic field, in the field of jobs and for our agriculture and fisheries. 45 advisors at the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO) are on hand via brexit@fitagency.be to support our companies, with tailored guidance and financial support,” she said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Flanders also wants to respond to the Brexit developments in the field of logistics. “We have to be alert, regardless of the scenario. Brexit will have an impact on the operation of the ports and our transport from and to the UK in any case. We do not want to be sidelined,” said Peeters, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

“We have an emergency plan ready and communication strategy in place concerning the various traffic scenarios, and we have also anticipated possible problems at sea within the fishery sector,” she added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times