Three police officers seriously injured after crash with garbage truck

Three police officers became trapped inside their vehicle after which was left destroyed after crashing with a garbage truck. Credit: © Belga

Three Antwerp police officers were seriously injured in a collision between their vehicle and a garbage truck which took place in circumstances that remain unclear.

The Antwerp police department said that a total of five people had been injured in the serious accident, which took place in the Noordersingel, part of a complex road network surrounding Antwerp.

Vandaag zijn drie van onze collega's gewond geraakt bij een ernstig verkeersongeval. Ook twee andere betrokkenen liepen verwondingen op. Het hele korps leeft mee met de slachtoffers en hun familie. We zijn dankbaar voor de vele blijken van medeleven die ons bereiken. — Politie Antwerpen (@PZAntwerpen) October 21, 2019

Three officers became trapped inside their vehicle and the road shut off to traffic coming from both directions.

Firefighters had to cut open the roof of their vehicle to release the officers, who were admitted to the hospital along with the two occupants of the garbage truck, according to HLN.

Both vehicles were driving towards each other when the collision took place, with pictures of the aftermath of the crash showing the police vehicle completely destroyed.

The federal police were deployed on-site to establish the circumstances leading to the crash, with the road expected to remain closed while the scene is examined.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times