Monday, 21 October, 2019
    Three police officers seriously injured after crash with garbage truck

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Three police officers became trapped inside their vehicle after which was left destroyed after crashing with a garbage truck. Credit: © Belga

    Three Antwerp police officers were seriously injured in a collision between their vehicle and a garbage truck which took place in circumstances that remain unclear.

    The Antwerp police department said that a total of five people had been injured in the serious accident, which took place in the Noordersingel, part of a complex road network surrounding Antwerp.

    Three officers became trapped inside their vehicle and the road shut off to traffic coming from both directions.

    Firefighters had to cut open the roof of their vehicle to release the officers, who were admitted to the hospital along with the two occupants of the garbage truck, according to HLN.

    Both vehicles were driving towards each other when the collision took place, with pictures of the aftermath of the crash showing the police vehicle completely destroyed.

    The federal police were deployed on-site to establish the circumstances leading to the crash, with the road expected to remain closed while the scene is examined.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

