 
Brussels ring road closed in both directions after chemical product leaks from tipped truck
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Brussels ring road closed in both directions after...
Belgian healthcare faces €1.4 billion reimbursement bill in...
Expo honoring train-loving painter Paul Delvaux opens at...
Three police officers seriously injured after crash with...
Injured jihadist, 3 women and 10 children demand...
    Brussels ring road closed in both directions after chemical product leaks from tipped truck

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    The ring around Brussels (R0) has been closed off in both directions near Haut-Ittre. Credit: Google Street View

    The ring road around Brussels (R0) has been closed off in both directions near Haut-Ittre, in the province of Walloon Brabant.

    A truck landed on its side, after which a flammable chemical substance leaked onto the road.

    The provincial emergency plan is in force.

    Anyone going from Wallonia to Brussels will have to take the Brussels ring road via Zaventem, or the E411 motorway.

    “For anyone coming from the direction of Halle, the closure would be short-lived,” reports VRT Traffic. “From Ittre, the traffic is already being sent to the outer ring.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

