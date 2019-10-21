 
British House of Commons will not vote on Johnson’s Brexit agreement again on Monday
Monday, 21 October, 2019
    Credit: Flickr

    The British House of Commons will not be voting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal on Monday, said John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons.

    “It would be repetitive and disorderly to do so,” he said, reports De Morgen. “The agreement before us is the same as last Saturday’s, so there is no point in voting on it,” he said.

    Johnson’s letter to the EU is the only new element compared to Saturday afternoon, but according to Bercow it is “not persuasive.”

    The vote on Johnson’s draft agreement could not take place on Saturday because 322 Members of Parliament supported an amendment by Oliver Letwin, stating that the agreement first had to be approved into local legislation before it could be adopted by the Parliament, reports De Standaard.

    However, Bercow ruled that there had already been a vote on Saturday and that it could not be re-run so quickly, because that would be contrary to parliamentary rules.

    Bercow’s decision is a setback for the government, that now has to try to get the approval of the Parliament for the accompanying Brexit legislation first. The opposition may then propose amendments that are unacceptable to Johnson, reports De Morgen.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

