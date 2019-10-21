 
Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews and UNESCO after accusations of anti-Semitism
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live...
Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews...
Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents...
Pro-Catalan protesters walk from Wallonia to Brussels in...
Erdogan accuses the West of siding with “terrorists”...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live on Friday
    Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews and UNESCO after accusations of anti-Semitism
    Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents its first “online” fence
    Pro-Catalan protesters walk from Wallonia to Brussels in a ‘March for Freedom’
    Erdogan accuses the West of siding with “terrorists”
    British House of Commons will not vote on Johnson’s Brexit agreement again on Monday
    Brussels ring road closed in both directions after chemical product leaks from tipped truck
    Belgian healthcare faces €1.4 billion reimbursement bill in 2024
    Expo honoring train-loving painter opens at Train World on Tuesday
    Belgium’s Leonidas reports ‘excellent’ results after greater expansion
    Three police officers seriously injured after crash with garbage truck
    Injured jihadist, 3 women and 10 children demand €105,000 per day Belgian state does not try to retrieve them
    Brussels biker with head trapped beneath vehicle dies from injuries
    Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich
    Petition started against Brussels’ app that claims to predict ‘how gay you are’
    Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors
    ‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government
    Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban
    Belgian F-16s will return to Syria in 2020
    Airlines charging up to €160 to correct typos on tickets face legal action from Test-Achats
    View more

    Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews and UNESCO after accusations of anti-Semitism

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Carnival group 'De Vismooil'n' was accused of anti-Semitism in 2019. Credit: Belga

    Participants in the Carnival of Aalst have released carnival ribbons making fun of UNESCO and Jews for the 2020 edition of the Carnival, after they were condemned for anti-Semitism in 2019.

    The mayor of Aalst, Christoph D’Haese, and Alderman Jean-Jacques De Gucht were summoned to the UNESCO headquarters in Paris in September 2019, where they had to argue that their previous carnival procession was not anti-Semitic after a carnival group was accused of anti-Semitism for their ‘Sabbatjoor’ (“Sabbath year”) float by Jewish people in Belgium and abroad.

    In December 2019, UNESCO will decide whether or not the Carnival of Aalst will remain on the World Heritage list.

    The Carnival ribbons for the 2020 edition might cause a new problem. “We have released a series of 150 unique carnival ribbons that we distribute among collectors in Aalst. There are six different figures and 150 different slogans,” said Kris Vonck, the designer of the ribbons, to Het Laatste Nieuws. “There are no nasty things on them. They are not about gassing or concentration camps. We are not really making fun of Jews directly. We are mainly focussing on UNESCO, not Jews,” he added.

    The ribbons proclaim to make fun of everyone equally. Credit: Kris Vonck

    Most of the slogans say things like “UNESCO, what a joke” and “We make fun of everyone equally”. The figures on the ribbons are all Jews, but there is one Muslim saying “They have made fun of us, too”.

    The Jews are depicted in a stereotypical fashion with a hat, ringlets, a hooked nose and golden teeth. “The sneer is aimed at UNESCO, but it is pretty difficult to find a funny image of that. So we chose Jews,” added Vonck.

    The Forum of Jewish Organisations (FJO) sees the ribbons as “a pure provocation,” reports VTM NIEUWS.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job