 
No need for a monthly car-free Sunday, says Flemish city
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
Latest News:
Michel Nihoul dies at the age of 78...
Drones provide backup for Brussels police...
Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles...
Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network...
Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Michel Nihoul dies at the age of 78
    Drones provide backup for Brussels police
    Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles
    Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network this year
    Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex on Wednesday came from Belgium
    Clock change: Belgium gets an extra hour sleep on Sunday
    No need for a monthly car-free Sunday, says Flemish city
    Brussels Airlines to encourage voluntary redundancies in response to low profits
    Brussels Airport security personnel threatens strikes at start of autumn holidays
    Flemish zoo animals get an Autumn treat: photos
    Flemish ombudsman pays Google to hide his name for complaints about De Lijn
    Antwerp restaurant named 5th best in the world
    Fatal e-scooter accident: car owner under investigation
    Youth climate demonstrations banned in Ghent due to football, lack of information
    Chamber to set up working group to move forward on decriminalising abortion
    Brexit: Johnson awaits official EU response on extension
    STIB wants to know if travellers are satisfied with its services
    ‘Dirtiest street in Brussels’ to get a makeover in 2020
    Lifeless body found in Liège province parking lot
    New movable speedometers to be placed in City of Brussels in 2020
    View more

    No need for a monthly car-free Sunday, says Flemish city

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Citizens of Flemish city Kortrijk vote against a monthly car-free Sunday. Credit: Flickr

    Around 57% of the 9,880 people in the West Flemish city of Kortrijk have voted against the instalment of a monthly car-free Sunday in the city.

    Around 64,000 people were eligible to take part in the e-vote in Kortrijk, but only 1 in 6 did so. However, Mayor Vincent Van Quickenborne was satisfied with the voter turnout.

    “This is proof that direct democracy works,” he told VRT. 72% of voters did so using their mobile phones while the rest used a tablet, laptop or PC.

    Kortrijk is the first municipality in Belgium to hold a digital referendum.

    The car-free Sunday would have been enforced only in the cycling zone of the city between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

    Underground parking garages would have remained accessible and De Lijn buses and taxis would also have had access to the car-free zone.

    In the end, 57% of voters voted against the proposal.

    “The result is very clear,” Van Quickenborne told VRT. “The people have spoken. For them, an annual car-free Sunday is sufficient.”

    Sheila Uría Veliz
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job