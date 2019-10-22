Belgium in Brief: Airport delays, Aalst Again and a Pokemon Murder

Brussels Airport hit with hour-long delays, Aalst carnival is in the news again and more information comes to light on a Flemish investigation dubbed the Pokemon Murder.

Around 350 people from the security sector gathered outside NATO’s headquarters at 6:00 AM on Tuesday morning to protest against what is being offered to the sector in a new agreement. Read more.

Participants in the Carnival of Aalst have released carnival ribbons making fun of UNESCO and Jews for the 2020 edition of the Carnival, after they were condemned for anti-Semitism in 2019. Read more.

A man on trial for the murder of a 20-year-old woman who came to trade Pokemon figures in his apartment immediately turned to Facebook to try to conceal his crime, the second day of hearings revealed. Read more.

Four disciplinary investigations will be launched following a demonstration in which they are accused of violently repressing an environmental protest in Brussels. Read more.

These statistics suggest that there is a problem with the driving test system, said Brussels Mobility Minister, Elke Van den Brandt, in response to a question by Anne-Charlotte d’Ursel, a member of the Brussels-Capital Region parliament. Read more.

Passengers at Brussels Airport faced up to an hour of delays to go through security checkpoints as a result of a demonstration by workers of the security sector on Tuesday. Read more.

Princess Elisabeth celebrates her 18th birthday on Friday, but as heiress to the throne, she will not be shielded from the TV cameras, since the festivities at the Royal Palace in Brussels will be broadcast live. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times