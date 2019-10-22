Man (23) arrested for bombing alert at Antwerp Central station

The man who has been arrested in connection with a false bombing alert is set to come before an examining magistrate on Tuesday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening in connection with a hoax bombing alert at Antwerp Central Station earlier in the day.

The bombing alert reportedly appeared on the social media application Snapchat at around 11:30 AM, reports Nieuwsblad.

The alert said that several bombs would explode on trains between Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Get our brothers back from Syria, otherwise the consequences will be for you,” said the alert, reports HLN.

The Antwerp local police launched an immediate search at Antwerp Central Station, creating some travel delays.

The 23-year-old man, who has previously been convicted of arson and violence against the police, denies creating the bomb alert.

The suspect will come before the examining magistrate on Tuesday afternoon.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times