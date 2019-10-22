Belgian man (28) receives sentence for cross-border drug smuggling attempt

30 kilograms of amphetamine base were discovered in the possession of a Belgian man at the French-Spanish border on 16 October. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A 28-year-old Belgian man received a 16-month prison sentence on Monday for attempting to cross the border from France into Spain while in possession of 30 kilograms of amphetamine base.

The man attempted to cross the border into the Basque country on Wednesday 16 October in a Ford Fiesta car.

When looking through his luggage, customs officers came upon six packages of a drug known as amphetamine base in a black sports bag belonging to the 28-year-old.

Amphetamine base, an oily insoluble paste, is the original substance from which the powdered form of amphetamine known as speed is made.

As the search continued, 24 additional packages of the substance were discovered in the Belgian man’s possession. In total, 30 kilograms of amphetamine base were uncovered.

The drugs were worth at least €400,000 according to French customs, explains HLN.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times