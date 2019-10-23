New access road between train station and Brussels Airport for quicker commute

A new direct access road between the train station and the business area on Brussels Airport Zaventem will win commuters 10 to 20 minutes while travelling to work.

Apart from the airport itself, Brussels Airport shelters about 300 companies that employ almost 24,000 people directly in the new business area ‘Business District’, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. 10% of the employees use the train as the primary means of transport to get to work. By constructing this direct access road, NMBS/SNCB and Brussels Airport want to make the commute easier and quicker.

The direct route is reserved exclusively for employees.

The number of employees working on the site of Brussels Airport has increased considerably, and more than a quarter of the airport’s passengers take the train, according to Sophie Dutordoir, CEO of SNCB, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times