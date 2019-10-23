 
New movable speedometers to be placed in City of Brussels in 2020
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
Latest News:
New movable speedometers to be placed in City...
Statues gagged in Flanders to raise awareness for...
Night trains between Vienna and Brussels should run...
Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th...
Defendant in ‘Pokemon murder’ is officially declared a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    New movable speedometers to be placed in City of Brussels in 2020
    Statues gagged in Flanders to raise awareness for suppressed voices of ‘changemakers’
    Night trains between Vienna and Brussels should run by mid-January
    Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th time in a row
    Defendant in ‘Pokemon murder’ is officially declared a psychopath
    ATM blown up in Antwerp province, perpetrators at large
    Belgium health attache hired to help lift Chinese embargoes on beef, pork and poultry
    New access road between train station and Brussels Airport for quicker commute
    Despite three kidnapping attempts in Brussels, no perpetrators found
    Floating reception centre to provide shelter for 250 asylum seekers in Ghent
    Abuse in Flemish primary schools under investigation
    Police launch search for suspects of Brussels armed robbery attempt
    Couple who shook their baby to death receive prison sentences
    Belgium urged to bring its children home from Syria
    McDonald’s faces stiff competition at home
    Belgian brothers to row across the Atlantic Ocean
    European Commission asks Belgium to adapt 2020 budget plan
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant shows how he strangled his victim, juror becomes unwell
    Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus
    Time frame for abortion likely to extend from 12 to 18 weeks in Belgium
    View more

    New movable speedometers to be placed in City of Brussels in 2020

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    The meters are not speed cameras used to fines people who drive too fast, but they show a warning to the drivers. Credit: Pxhere

    The City of Brussels has decided to place 20 new movable speedometers to remind people of their excessive speed and adapt infrastructure afterwards.

    “We are going to raise awareness and collect information in order to be able to adapt the infrastructure afterwards,” said Bart Dhondt, the Alderman for Mobility, reports Bruzz. “I signed the ‘SAVE Charter’ (an initiative to fight against the unsatisfactory road safety in Belgium) together with the mayor. The purchase of these speedometers is part of that process,” he added.

    The city cleared a budget of €80,000 and is still looking for a supplier for the speedometers, but they will be placed in the Spring of 2020, reports BX1. The meters are not speed cameras used to fine people who drive too fast, but only to indicate speed and be a warning to the drivers. “In the first instance, these types of meters have a preventive and awareness-raising effect. Secondly, they collect information about where and how people speed,” he added.

    The city can then decide to take other measures based on this information if necessary, like placing traffic barriers or speeding cameras. “We will also have the meters change positions. That way, we can finally respond to all the questions we receive from concerned citizens about the speeds in their streets,” Dhondt added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job