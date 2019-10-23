New movable speedometers to be placed in City of Brussels in 2020

The meters are not speed cameras used to fines people who drive too fast, but they show a warning to the drivers. Credit: Pxhere

The City of Brussels has decided to place 20 new movable speedometers to remind people of their excessive speed and adapt infrastructure afterwards.

“We are going to raise awareness and collect information in order to be able to adapt the infrastructure afterwards,” said Bart Dhondt, the Alderman for Mobility, reports Bruzz. “I signed the ‘SAVE Charter’ (an initiative to fight against the unsatisfactory road safety in Belgium) together with the mayor. The purchase of these speedometers is part of that process,” he added.

The city cleared a budget of €80,000 and is still looking for a supplier for the speedometers, but they will be placed in the Spring of 2020, reports BX1. The meters are not speed cameras used to fine people who drive too fast, but only to indicate speed and be a warning to the drivers. “In the first instance, these types of meters have a preventive and awareness-raising effect. Secondly, they collect information about where and how people speed,” he added.

The city can then decide to take other measures based on this information if necessary, like placing traffic barriers or speeding cameras. “We will also have the meters change positions. That way, we can finally respond to all the questions we receive from concerned citizens about the speeds in their streets,” Dhondt added.

Maïthé Chini

