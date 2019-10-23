 
Brussels Airport security personnel threatens strikes at start of autumn holidays
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
    View more

    Brussels Airport security personnel threatens strikes at start of autumn holidays

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Personnel are threatening to have a spontaneous strike, right at the start of the autumn holidays. Credit: Belga

    The security personnel at Brussels Airport Zaventem has threatened to hold a spontaneous strike at the start of the autumn holidays.

    If the consultation about higher bonuses for the security personnel at Brussels Airport Zaventem on Wednesday will not result in anything, the security personnel are threatening to have a spontaneous strike.

    On Tuesday, at the checks for carry-on luggage, waiting times went up to two hours because of a “symbolic, first action,” reports De Morgen.

    The airport security staff has been asking for better working conditions and higher bonuses in exchange for their flexibility since June. If an agreement is not reached on Wednesday, spontaneous strikes will follow, said the trade unions, reports De Morgen.

    The 46,000 passengers that are scheduled to depart on Friday at the start of the autumn holidays, could be delayed as a result.

    “It is not our intention to paralyse everything, but the security personnel is so sick of it that we no longer have any control over them, and we cannot rule out spontaneous strikes,” the trade union said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

