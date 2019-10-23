 
Belgian company to build ‘gigantic’ hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
    Belgian company to build 'gigantic' hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    The hotel has to be finished by the opening of the World Expo in Dubai. Credit: Besix

    The Belgian company Besix will construct the Royal Atlantis Hotel in Dubai for the World Expo in 2020.

    One tower will have 43 floors and have a height of 185 metres above the sea, while the residential tower will be 37 floors high and have a height of 165 metres. The hotel will be half a kilometre long and cost a total of €1.25 billion, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The hotel will have more than 100 swimming pools, 700 rooms and more than 200 apartments, and has to be finished before the opening of the Expo on 20 October 2020. Besix will also build the Expo’s Belgian and French pavilions.

    “There’s nothing upright yet, only some foundations, but we planned it that way,” said Jonas Vandeven, the 3D-director at Besix, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “The whole construction method of this gigantic hotel has been adapted to this timing. Everything will be all right.”

    The Belgian company is also in the running to build the Dubai Creek Harbour project, which will be the highest tower in the world, rumoured to be 1 km high. “Officially it is not yet known how high the tower will be, but it will be the highest in the world,” said Vandeven. “We hope that within a few months time, it will become clear who is going to build it and then hopefully we can start with that as well. Our file for that has been sent in,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

