Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across Belgium on Thursday

Residents and visitors of Brussels’ private hospitals can expect some disturbances on Thursday as a result of a health care strike.

Organised by unions representing Belgium’s health care workers, the strike is set to take place in different hospitals across the country on Thursday.

Participants and organisers hope that the strike will encourage employers to implement the provisions of an agreement that was made two years ago, on October 25, 2017.

Action has reportedly already begun in private hospitals in Brussels.

At the Saint-Luc University Clinic, the strike began at 5:30 AM on Thursday morning. At the Saint-Jean Clinic, protests are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM. At the European Clinics, workers have already gathered at building entrances.

“There are more strikers than expected, so the minimum service [at the Sainte-Anne Saint-Rémi Clinic] cannot be guaranteed,” said a representative of the National Centre of Employees, Evelyne Magerat to Bruzz.

“The agreements differ per institution, but the most urgent hospital care will be guaranteed,” explained Michael Vandenbroucke from the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions in Belgium.

The five public hospitals in the Brussels Capital Region (CHU Brugmann, Queen Fabiola Children’s University Hospital, CHU Saint-Pierre, Institut Jules Bordet and Iris Sud hospitals) are not going on strike on Thursday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times