 
Nine Brussels hospitals to be hit by strike on Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
Latest News:
Nine Brussels hospitals to be hit by strike...
Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies...
‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got...
Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery...
Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    Nine Brussels hospitals to be hit by strike on Thursday
    Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies in a trailer truck
    ‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor
    Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery in Laeken
    Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking lot
    Two listeria cases detected in Belgium after deadly Dutch outbreak
    Belgian company to build ‘gigantic’ hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools
    Drug trafficker associated with infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux dies at the age of 78
    Drones provide backup for Brussels police
    Brussels Region is thinking about banning motorcycles
    Zeebrugge Port to have its own 5G network this year
    Truck with 39 dead bodies found in Essex on Wednesday came from Belgium
    Clock change: Belgium gets an extra hour sleep on Sunday
    No need for a monthly car-free Sunday, says Flemish city
    Brussels Airlines to encourage voluntary redundancies in response to low profits
    Brussels Airport security personnel threatens strikes at start of autumn holidays
    Flemish zoo animals get an Autumn treat: photos
    Flemish ombudsman pays Google to hide his name for complaints about De Lijn
    Antwerp restaurant named 5th best in the world
    Fatal e-scooter accident: car owner under investigation
    View more

    Nine Brussels hospitals to be hit by strike on Thursday

    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    Health care staff are set to strike across Belgium on Thursday. Credit: Pxhere.

    Nine Brussels hospitals will be hit by a strike of health care workers on Thursday.

    Organised by unions representing Belgium’s health care workers, the strike is being held in the hopes that it will encourage employers to implement the provisions of an agreement that was made on October 25, 2017.

    At the Saint-Luc University Clinic, the strike began at 5:30 AM on Thursday morning. At the Saint-Jean Clinic, protests are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM. At the European Clinics, workers have already gathered at building entrances.

    “There are more strikers than expected, so minimum service [at the Sainte-Anne Saint-Rémi Clinic] cannot be guaranteed,” said a representative of the National Centre of Employees, Evelyne Magerat to Bruzz.

    “The agreements differ per institution, but the most urgent hospital care remains guaranteed,” explained Michael Vandenbroucke from the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions in Belgium.

    Health care staff from the public hospitals in the Brussels Capital Region (CHU Brugmann, Queen Fabiola Children’s University Hospital, CHU Saint-Pierre, Institut Jules Bordet and Iris Sud hospitals) will not be going on strike on Thursday.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job