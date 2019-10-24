Nine Brussels hospitals to be hit by strike on Thursday

Health care staff are set to strike across Belgium on Thursday. Credit: Pxhere.

Nine Brussels hospitals will be hit by a strike of health care workers on Thursday.

Organised by unions representing Belgium’s health care workers, the strike is being held in the hopes that it will encourage employers to implement the provisions of an agreement that was made on October 25, 2017.

At the Saint-Luc University Clinic, the strike began at 5:30 AM on Thursday morning. At the Saint-Jean Clinic, protests are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM. At the European Clinics, workers have already gathered at building entrances.

“There are more strikers than expected, so minimum service [at the Sainte-Anne Saint-Rémi Clinic] cannot be guaranteed,” said a representative of the National Centre of Employees, Evelyne Magerat to Bruzz.

“The agreements differ per institution, but the most urgent hospital care remains guaranteed,” explained Michael Vandenbroucke from the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions in Belgium.

Health care staff from the public hospitals in the Brussels Capital Region (CHU Brugmann, Queen Fabiola Children’s University Hospital, CHU Saint-Pierre, Institut Jules Bordet and Iris Sud hospitals) will not be going on strike on Thursday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times