Fewer soldiers on Belgian streets to protect citizens from terrorism

The Ministry of Defence has proposed a plan to reduce the number of Belgian soldiers needed in terror-sensitive locations across Belgium. Credit: Belga.

The Ministry of Defence proposed to the National Security Council on Friday to reduce the number of soldiers placed at terror-sensitive locations across the country.

The proposal to reduce the number of soldiers from 450 to 200, a decrease of over 50%, was confirmed by the head of military operations, Major Johan Peeters.

The current placement of army soldiers in domestic locations in Belgium has been going on for five years. However, domestic security is really a task for the federal and local police, Peeters explained.

“Our problem is a lack of people, among other things because they have to permanently protect places in Belgium,” said Peeters, explained Bruzz.

The plan to reduce army presence in domestic locations within Belgium has been discussed with the federal police.

“There are still some problems with the local police, including the security of Jewish sites,” said Peeters.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times