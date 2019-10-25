 
Belgian Prime Minister to resign earlier than expected
Friday, 25 October, 2019
    © Belga
    Michel will become President of the European Council on 1 December 2019. Credit: Belga
    Charles Michel wants to stop as Belgian Prime Minister at the beginning of November to prepare for his new job as President of the European Council.

    Michel will become President of the European Council on 1 December 2019, but will resign as Prime Minister earlier than expected, as he wants to start preparing for his presidency as soon as possible, reports VRT NWS.

    Michel himself has been doing consultations to find a replacement since the beginning of the week, since “no process for the formation of a federal government has started yet,” he said.

    A temporary replacement should be appointed in the coming weeks, who will then remain Prime Minister until a new government is formed.

    Sophie Wilmès, now Minister for Federal Budget, has been named several times as a possible successor, reports De Morgen.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

