 
Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 October, 2019
Latest News:
Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million...
Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for...
Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national...
New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth...
How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 October 2019
    Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million euros and become a bank
    Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for a ‘greener’ fleet
    Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic
    New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth
    How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday in front of her country
    TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020
    Bundles of cash hidden throughout Brussels by anonymous YouTuber
    How old is the average Belgian worker ?
    Belgian Prime Minister to resign earlier than expected
    Brussels climate plan faces criticism from Vlaams Belang
    Boy poked himself on injection needle found in park during recess
    Buyer found for 29 remaining Thomas Cook branches in Belgium, jobs not guaranteed
    Brussels’ Climate Plan: this is what it means
    Five new destinations from Brussels Charleroi airport this winter
    New tram bus will link city to Brussels Airport from spring 2020
    Stromae to feature on Coldplay’s new album, new song released
    Children among dozens found inside van in suspected human smuggling operation
    Fewer soldiers on Belgian streets to protect citizens from terrorism
    CO leaks cause four people to be hospitalised on Thursday
    Climate emergency declared by three more Brussels municipalities
    View more

    Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    She said that choosing Arabic as the third subtitle language was a deliberate choice. Credit: Facebook/Jessica Soors

    Elected representative of the Green party, Jessika Soors, has been criticised for subtitling a video in which she invited people to the Federal Parliament for a ‘national dialogue’ in Dutch, French and Arabic.

    Soors, a former deradicalisation official, said that choosing Arabic as the third subtitle language was a deliberate choice. “This way I can involve as many people as possible in an accessible way. I want to show that everyone is welcome in the Parliament to participate in our politics,” she said.

    “I will speak all the languages I know to involve as many citizens as possible in politics. This time it was Dutch, French and Arabic. Next time I will do it in Spanish and Russian,” she said on Twitter.

    However, Soors received a lot of criticism on Twitter for her video.

    Translation of Tweet: “Since when is Arabic an official national language? Pretty discriminatory towards German-speakers? Oh well, Groen is already a Muslim party under @MeyremAlmaci anyway.”

    Translation of Tweet: “According to MP Jessika Soors Arabic is our new national language. When will it be Turkish, Bulgarian and Congolese?”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job