Vlaams Belang headquarters in Brussels hit by vandalism again

Monday, 28 October, 2019
    Several members of Vlaams Belang posted pictures of the vandalised entrance on Twitter. Credit: Chris Janssens/Twitter

    The headquarters of the Flemish far-right Vlaams Belang political party has been vandalised again.

    The entrance hall of the building of the headquarters of Vlaams Belang on Place Madou in Brussels has been covered in black goo. Several members of the party, including chairman Tom Van Grieken, posted pictures on Twitter, accusing their political adversaries and denouncing their “hatred” and “intolerance”.

    Translation of tweet: “Death threats, paint bombs and severe vandalism again today at the entrance of our headquarters in #Brussels. When one does not have arguments anymore. In practice, the hatred and intolerance always come from our “tolerant” opponents. More motivation than ever before!”

    Translation of tweet: “Entrance hall of the Vlaams Belang headquarters at the Place Madou in Brussels ravaged by vandals once again: stained with black goo and glass door broken. The constantly advocated ‘tolerance’ of our opponents is as boundless as it is hypocritical.”

    This is not the first time this has happened. In July, the entrance hall of the same building was covered in red paint, and in August, several people sprayed graffiti on the facade of the Vlaams Belang offices in Antwerp.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

