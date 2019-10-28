Vlaams Belang headquarters in Brussels hit by vandalism again

Several members of Vlaams Belang posted pictures of the vandalised entrance on Twitter. Credit: Chris Janssens/Twitter

The headquarters of the Flemish far-right Vlaams Belang political party has been vandalised again.

The entrance hall of the building of the headquarters of Vlaams Belang on Place Madou in Brussels has been covered in black goo. Several members of the party, including chairman Tom Van Grieken, posted pictures on Twitter, accusing their political adversaries and denouncing their “hatred” and “intolerance”.

Doodsbedreigingen, verfbommen en vandaag opnieuw ernstig vandalisme a/d ingang van ons hoofdkwartier in #Brussel. Wanneer men geen argumenten meer heeft. De haat en onverdraagzaamheid komt in de praktijk altijd van onze “verdraagzame” tegenstanders. Meer motivatie dan ooit! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/QIOABYNaXA — Tom Van Grieken (@tomvangrieken) October 28, 2019

Translation of tweet: “Death threats, paint bombs and severe vandalism again today at the entrance of our headquarters in #Brussels. When one does not have arguments anymore. In practice, the hatred and intolerance always come from our “tolerant” opponents. More motivation than ever before!”

Inkomhal van het Vlaams Belang-hoofdkantoor aan het Madouplein in Brussel alweer geteisterd door vandalen: besmeurd met zwarte smurrie en glazen deur ingegooid. De voortdurend bepleite ‘verdraagzaamheid’ van onze tegenstanders is even grenzeloos als hypocriet. pic.twitter.com/FsK0Ag9inR — Chris Janssens (@chrisjanssensVB) October 28, 2019

Translation of tweet: “Entrance hall of the Vlaams Belang headquarters at the Place Madou in Brussels ravaged by vandals once again: stained with black goo and glass door broken. The constantly advocated ‘tolerance’ of our opponents is as boundless as it is hypocritical.”

This is not the first time this has happened. In July, the entrance hall of the same building was covered in red paint, and in August, several people sprayed graffiti on the facade of the Vlaams Belang offices in Antwerp.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times