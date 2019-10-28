 
    Antwerp University hit by cyberattack

    Monday, 28 October 2019
    The City Campus of the University of Antwerp, which was hit by a cyber attack over the weekend. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Antwerp University was the victim of a cyber attack over the weekend.

    Students of the University were informed on Sunday night of a cyberattack that had impacted the University’s IT system.

    Internal mail systems and students’ information systems were affected, spokesperson for the University of Antwerp Peter De Meyer said to Gazet Van Antwerpen.

    In addition, the attack caused the payment systems of the student restaurants in the University to crash. However, the restaurants were back functioning and were open again in time for lunch on Monday at around 12:00 PM.

    “The most important thing is that the lessons can take place as usual, that no data has been stolen and that nothing has been lost or permanently damaged,” De Meyer emphasised.

    It is not yet clear who was behind the cyber attack.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

