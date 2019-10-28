Suspicious package found at Porte de Namur...

Police are on the scene as a suspicious package was discovered on a platform in Port de Namur station on Monday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A suspicious package was found on a platform at Porte de Namur station on Monday afternoon at around 2:30 PM.

“The police are at the scene,” said Stib spokesperson, Françoise Ledune, according to BX1.

At 3:00 PM on Monday, the police announced that subways between Rogier and Hôtel des Monnaies on metro lines 2 and 6 were halted.

At 3:30 PM, Stib announced on Twitter that subway traffic returned to normal.

The contents of the suspicious package have not yet been confirmed.

This article has been updated to include the most recent information.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times