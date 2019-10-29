 
One reported dead after building collapses in Mons
Tuesday, 29 October, 2019
    One reported dead after building collapses in Mons

    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    The building, located on Rue des Juifs, collapsed near Mons city centre. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    One person has reportedly died after a building collapsed in the centre of the city of Mons in Wallonia on Tuesday at around 1:00 PM.

    The collapse of the building, located on Rue des Juifs, prompted the local mayor to activate the emergency plan for the area.

    Police and firefighters were quickly on the scene and are currently searching for people in the rubble of the collapsed building, explains RTL Info.

    There were between two and five people present in the building at the time of its collapse according to witnesses.

    The neighbouring buildings are unstable and will have to be propped up if the search for the missing people is to continue, writes La Dernière Heure.

    The mayor of Mons, Nicolas Martin, is expected to make a statement sometime on Tuesday afternoon.

    It is not yet clear what caused the building to collapse.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

