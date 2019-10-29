 
Two injured construction workers rescued after fatal building collapse in Mons
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium closes down its nuclear plants by 2025...
Police open investigation following racial harassment in Brussels...
Inca Valley and Yazidi temple, among 25 sites...
Former Brussels’ teacher selling crystal meth via gay...
Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    Belgium closes down its nuclear plants by 2025
    Police open investigation following racial harassment in Brussels fire department
    Inca Valley and Yazidi temple, among 25 sites selected for protection
    Former Brussels’ teacher selling crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr sentenced to 15 months of probation
    Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic airspace
    Radioactive-sourced smoke detectors in homes will be forbidden from 2020
    Vlaams Belang abstains from EU vote against death penalty for homosexuality in Uganda
    Rare brown shrike bird spotted in Belgium for the first time
    Two injured construction workers rescued after fatal building collapse in Mons
    Works kick off to transform central Brussels square into ‘city garden’
    Belgian liberal party wants legalisation of euthanasia following a ‘fulfilled life’
    One of Europe’s most wanted fugitive arrested
    UK to melt thousands of commemorative Brexit coins dated 31 October
    Man from Charleroi under arrest for attempted murder of ex-partner
    EU households spend more on alcohol and narotics than governments on the environment
    One reported dead after building collapses in Mons
    Belgian companies offered free artificial intelligence course
    Iranian authorities amputate hands of Iranian man jailed for thefts, act draws international condemnation
    Brussels firefighter subjected to racist harassment
    Burger King brings plant-based burgers to Belgium
    View more

    Two injured construction workers rescued after fatal building collapse in Mons

    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    It has been confirmed that one person has died and two are injured after the building collapsed early on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Belga.

    The city of Mons confirmed on Tuesday that one person had died and two people were injured and rescued following the collapse of the inside of a building in Mons.

    It is confirmed that it was a tenant of the building who died during the collapse.

    Two additional people, construction workers in the building, were also injured. After being rescued by authorities, the two construction workers were brought to the hospital. Neither of them are in critical condition.

    Relief services continued to search the area surrounding the collapsed building until the middle of Tuesday afternoon in case of additional victims.

    In response to the collapse of the building, the Mons authorities triggered an emergency plan for the area, which was in place throughout Tuesday afternoon.

    The two houses beside the collapsed building, which were evacuated after the collapse, are believed to be unsafe. Mons authorities proposed that the occupants of these houses relocate.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job