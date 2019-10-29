Two injured construction workers rescued after fatal building collapse in Mons

It has been confirmed that one person has died and two are injured after the building collapsed early on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Belga.

The city of Mons confirmed on Tuesday that one person had died and two people were injured and rescued following the collapse of the inside of a building in Mons.

It is confirmed that it was a tenant of the building who died during the collapse.

Two additional people, construction workers in the building, were also injured. After being rescued by authorities, the two construction workers were brought to the hospital. Neither of them are in critical condition.

Relief services continued to search the area surrounding the collapsed building until the middle of Tuesday afternoon in case of additional victims.

In response to the collapse of the building, the Mons authorities triggered an emergency plan for the area, which was in place throughout Tuesday afternoon.

The two houses beside the collapsed building, which were evacuated after the collapse, are believed to be unsafe. Mons authorities proposed that the occupants of these houses relocate.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times