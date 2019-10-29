Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic airspace

Belgian F-16s intercepted some Russian aircraft at the northeastern border of the NATO airspace on Tuesday, the Air Force announced.

Since 3 September, a Belgian detachment of F-16s has been in charge of protecting the Baltic airspace, as these countries do not have their own fighter planes, within the framework of the ‘Baltic Air Policing’ NATO mission, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

@BeAirForce #F16‘s currently deployed near #NATO’s North-Eastern border have successfully intercepted some Russian aircraft today, amongst which a powerful Sukhoi #SU35 ‘Flanker’. Our pilots and ground personnel did a great job, safeguarding the European NATO airspace once again. pic.twitter.com/09gQFw7llH — Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) October 29, 2019

The Belgian fighter jets “successfully intercepted some Russian aircraft on Tuesday, including a powerful Sukhoi Su35 Flanker,” said the Air Force. “Our pilots and ground personnel did a great job, safeguarding the European NATO airspace once again,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times