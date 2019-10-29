 
Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic airspace
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium closes down its nuclear plants by 2025...
Police open investigation following racial harassment in Brussels...
Inca Valley and Yazidi temple, among 25 sites...
Former Brussels’ teacher selling crystal meth via gay...
Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    Belgium closes down its nuclear plants by 2025
    Police open investigation following racial harassment in Brussels fire department
    Inca Valley and Yazidi temple, among 25 sites selected for protection
    Former Brussels’ teacher selling crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr sentenced to 15 months of probation
    Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic airspace
    Radioactive-sourced smoke detectors in homes will be forbidden from 2020
    Vlaams Belang abstains from EU vote against death penalty for homosexuality in Uganda
    Rare brown shrike bird spotted in Belgium for the first time
    Two injured construction workers rescued after fatal building collapse in Mons
    Works kick off to transform central Brussels square into ‘city garden’
    Belgian liberal party wants legalisation of euthanasia following a ‘fulfilled life’
    One of Europe’s most wanted fugitive arrested
    UK to melt thousands of commemorative Brexit coins dated 31 October
    Man from Charleroi under arrest for attempted murder of ex-partner
    EU households spend more on alcohol and narotics than governments on the environment
    One reported dead after building collapses in Mons
    Belgian companies offered free artificial intelligence course
    Iranian authorities amputate hands of Iranian man jailed for thefts, act draws international condemnation
    Brussels firefighter subjected to racist harassment
    Burger King brings plant-based burgers to Belgium
    View more

    Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft in Baltic airspace

    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    The Belgian fighter jets successfully intercepted some Russian aircraft on Tuesday. Credit: Twitter/Belgian Air Force

    Belgian F-16s intercepted some Russian aircraft at the northeastern border of the NATO airspace on Tuesday, the Air Force announced.

    Since 3 September, a Belgian detachment of F-16s has been in charge of protecting the Baltic airspace, as these countries do not have their own fighter planes, within the framework of the ‘Baltic Air Policing’ NATO mission, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The Belgian fighter jets “successfully intercepted some Russian aircraft on Tuesday, including a powerful Sukhoi Su35 Flanker,” said the Air Force. “Our pilots and ground personnel did a great job, safeguarding the European NATO airspace once again,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job