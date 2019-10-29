Former Brussels’ teacher selling crystal meth via gay dating app Grindr sentenced to 15 months of probation

A former teacher (47) in Ixelles has been sentenced to 15 months of autonomous probation for dealing crystal meth using the gay dating app Grindr.

That man does not have to go to prison, but must adhere to a strict series of conditions. The former teacher found his clients mainly in the gay environment via the dating app Grindr, sometimes having thirty to forty customers a day.

“The accused has gone through a very positive evolution. He is clean, and on the right track. An effective jail sentence could thwart this, and that would be a shame,” the prosecutor said, reports Bruzz.

The court agreed and did not sentence the man to imprisonment, but to 15 months of autonomous probation, with a prison sentence of 12 months if he violates his conditions.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times