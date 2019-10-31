Declining interest in buying electric cars in Belgium...

Belgium appeared at the bottom of the ranking in terms of charging infrastructure. Credit: Flickr/Jean-Etienne Poirrier

The interest in buying an electric car in Belgium is declining as only one in four people is considering buying one as their next car, compared to over one in three in 2017, according to a new study.

The study, made by consultancy company Rolland Berger’s ‘Automotive Disruption Radar’, also shows that Belgium is at the bottom of the ranking in terms of infrastructure evolution.

“Two-and-a-half years ago, 35% of the questioned Belgian drivers were considering an electric car as their next purchase. Today, they dropped to 25%,” said Anthony Santino from Roland Berger’s Brussels office, reports NewMobility. Moreover, Belgium is lagging behind, since the average for the 17 countries studied stands at 40%.

The 1,074 questioned Belgian drivers put the high price of fully electric vehicles as the major hurdle (60%) that stops them from buying one. The lack of infrastructure was an issue for 35% of the questioned drivers, and the same number said the range of electric vehicles is still too low.

Belgium appeared at the bottom of the ranking in terms of charging infrastructure. The country counts an average of 1.4 charging points for every 100 km, compared to 29.3 in the Netherlands and 8.3 in China.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times