 
Two children of Belgian jihadist registered in Turkey
Monday, 04 November, 2019
    Two children of Belgian jihadist registered in Turkey

    Monday, 04 November 2019
    The two Dutch women escaped with the two young children from the Al-Hol camp in north Syria, located close to the border with Iraq. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    One of two Dutch women who arrived at the Dutch embassy in Ankara in Turkey on Wednesday registered with two children she had had with a Belgian jihadist.

    The two women escaped from the Al-Hol camp in the northern part of the country, close to the border with Iraq, a number of weeks ago.

    They are currently being detained in a Turkish prison.

    Although the nationality of one of the women was revoked for her involvement in a terrorist organisation, both women have reportedly requested assistance from the Netherlands.

    The two Belgian children are three and four years old. Their father, Ali El Morabit, received a five-year prison sentence in 2015 following the Sharia4Belgium trial. His status is currently unknown.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

