Two children of Belgian jihadist registered in Turkey

The two Dutch women escaped with the two young children from the Al-Hol camp in north Syria, located close to the border with Iraq. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

One of two Dutch women who arrived at the Dutch embassy in Ankara in Turkey on Wednesday registered with two children she had had with a Belgian jihadist.

The two women escaped from the Al-Hol camp in the northern part of the country, close to the border with Iraq, a number of weeks ago.

They are currently being detained in a Turkish prison.

Although the nationality of one of the women was revoked for her involvement in a terrorist organisation, both women have reportedly requested assistance from the Netherlands.

The two Belgian children are three and four years old. Their father, Ali El Morabit, received a five-year prison sentence in 2015 following the Sharia4Belgium trial. His status is currently unknown.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times