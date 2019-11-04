 
King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government
Monday, 04 November, 2019
    King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government

    Monday, 04 November 2019
    What will happen next is not yet clear. Credit: Belga

    Geert Bourgeois (N-VA) and Rudy Demotte (PS), the ‘preformateurs’ appointed by King Philippe on 8 October, have ended their task of helping to form a new Federal government on Monday.

    The King will keep his decision under consideration and will start a new round of consultations with the party leaders, according to a statement from the Palace.

    At 4:45 PM, he will speak with the chairman of the Walloon socialist party PS. At 6:30 PM, it is Bart De Wever, the chairman of the Flemish nationalist N-VA’s turn, reports De Standaard.

    By organising a new consultation round, the King will attempt to find a new way to make the federal negotiations run more smoothly.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

