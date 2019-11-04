King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government

What will happen next is not yet clear. Credit: Belga

Geert Bourgeois (N-VA) and Rudy Demotte (PS), the ‘preformateurs’ appointed by King Philippe on 8 October, have ended their task of helping to form a new Federal government on Monday.

The King will keep his decision under consideration and will start a new round of consultations with the party leaders, according to a statement from the Palace.

At 4:45 PM, he will speak with the chairman of the Walloon socialist party PS. At 6:30 PM, it is Bart De Wever, the chairman of the Flemish nationalist N-VA’s turn, reports De Standaard.

By organising a new consultation round, the King will attempt to find a new way to make the federal negotiations run more smoothly.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times