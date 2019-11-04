 
Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due to knee injury
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 November, 2019
Latest News:
Huawei to spend US$40 billion on supplies from...
Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due...
Nacer Bendrer to spend an extra three years...
Majority of employees are inactive before retiring...
Brussels government deficit is €312.7 million bigger than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 November 2019
    Huawei to spend US$40 billion on supplies from Europe in five years to offset U.S. ban
    Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due to knee injury
    Nacer Bendrer to spend an extra three years in jail
    Majority of employees are inactive before retiring
    Brussels government deficit is €312.7 million bigger than originally estimated
    Trial on genocidal killing of Belgian-Rwandan family kicks off in Brussels
    Brussels dancer opens own dancing studio after performance on The Ellen Show
    Slight increase in marriages in Belgium
    Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged by retirement home roommates
    Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium production
    King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government
    Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms
    Union warns of ‘deteriorating conditions’ for Brussels pensioners
    Bomb alert at Brussels Palace of Justice prompts evacuation
    Kings preformateurs’ task will not be extended after failure to form federal government
    Two children of Belgian jihadist registered in Turkey
    Belgium’s intelligence agency warns travellers against foreign espionnage
    ‘We must tackle the causes of urban deaths’
    Flemish awareness campaign to focus on ‘grey zone’ in sexually inappropriate behaviour
    License plates scans not followed-up on
    View more

    Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due to knee injury

    Monday, 04 November 2019
    Clijsters has a small tear in the medial ligament of her right knee. Credit: Pixabay

    Kim Clijsters, the Belgian tennis player, announced that her comeback would be delayed as she will not be able to play in the Australian Open in January 2020 due to a knee injury.

    “It is not a traditional injury due to overburdening the muscle,” said Bob Laes, Cijsters’ manager, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “She made a wrong move during a training session and felt pain,” he added.

    Clijsters has a small tear in the medial ligament of her right knee. “That means six to eight weeks of rehabilitation before she can start training intensively again. That is not necessarily a problem at this time of year, but it would have been a crucial time to build up for the Australian Open,” added Laes.

    Clijsters only wanted to go to the Australian Open if she felt completely ready. This is a setback, she said, “but I’m determined as ever to get back to the game I love,” she tweeted.

    On 12 September, Clijsters announced via social media that she would make a comeback to her professional tennis career.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job