Comeback Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters delayed due to knee injury

Kim Clijsters, the Belgian tennis player, announced that her comeback would be delayed as she will not be able to play in the Australian Open in January 2020 due to a knee injury.
“It is not a traditional injury due to overburdening the muscle,” said Bob Laes, Cijsters’ manager, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “She made a wrong move during a training session and felt pain,” he added.
Clijsters has a small tear in the medial ligament of her right knee. “That means six to eight weeks of rehabilitation before she can start training intensively again. That is not necessarily a problem at this time of year, but it would have been a crucial time to build up for the Australian Open,” added Laes.
I’ve had to make the decision that I will not be able to compete in January. I am undergoing rehab and treatment for a knee injury. It’s a setback but I’m determined as ever to get back to the game I love. I really appreciate all your support and encouragement.
— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) November 4, 2019
Clijsters only wanted to go to the Australian Open if she felt completely ready. This is a setback, she said, “but I’m determined as ever to get back to the game I love,” she tweeted.
On 12 September, Clijsters announced via social media that she would make a comeback to her professional tennis career.
Maïthé Chini
The Brussels Times