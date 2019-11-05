Post office to cut back deliveries of non-priority mail

Only mail marked as a priority will continue to be delivered every working day. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s postal company will adopt an “alternating” mail distribution system from next year which will see deliveries not marked as a priority be cut back to twice per week.

The new delivery system will be put in place from March 2020, Henri de Romrée, bpost representative announced Tuesday, according to BX1.

Romrée said the only type of mail which will continue to be distributed daily will be parcels, registered letters and newspapers and other daily publications.

“In addition to that, we will create a category of ‘non-priority’ mail which will only be distributed two times a week,” Romrée added.

The postal company will work with other groups, such as network operator Proximus and international bank BNP Paribas, which, from 1 January, will be given a say by bpost in determining which mail can be classes as a priority.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times