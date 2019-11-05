Cyclist’s life in danger after being hit by a truck in Brussels

The cyclist wanted to cross the road while the truck driver did not see her and turned right. Credit: Google Street View

A cyclist’s life is in danger after she was hit by a truck in Saint-Gilles in Brussels on Tuesday.

The woman, who is in her thirties, was severely injured and transported to the hospital, where she is currently in surgery, confirmed a police spokesperson to Bruzz.

It was a blind spot accident as the cyclist wanted to cross the road while the truck driver did not see her and turned right into the Rue Fernand Bernier, reports BX1.

The traffic in the Rue Théodore Verhaegen was interrupted for a while after the collision. The tram traffic on line 81 between the Barrière tram stop and Avenue du Roi was interrupted for a long time.

Maïthé Chini

