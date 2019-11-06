 
Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending brought to a vote
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
Latest News:
The hot summer saw spikes of toxic blue...
Meise Botanic Garden incurs Minister’s wrath for culling...
Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending...
New world anti-doping code adopted...
Two Belgian cities in top ten best cities...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    The hot summer saw spikes of toxic blue algae in Brussels water bodies
    Meise Botanic Garden incurs Minister’s wrath for culling deer
    Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending brought to a vote
    New world anti-doping code adopted
    Two Belgian cities in top ten best cities to live for LGBTQ acceptance around the world
    Boris Johnson compares Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin
    Concertgoers tricked: ‘exclusive ticket’ experiment sees Belgians gladly sharing private information
    Man (54) dead after fatal stabbing in Antwerp tailors shop
    Qatar Airways operates 9-minute flights between Maastricht and Liège
    Security upgrade to Royal Family’s country retreat nears €700,000
    Greenpeace to demand €1,000 for every day Flemish government does not improve air quality
    Bridge in north Brussels closed all day Wednesday due to car crash
    A post-Brexit EU would ‘cost’ Belgium €800 million more
    Woman pushed onto tracks after argument at Brussels metro station
    Flemish government drops idea of tax on CO2 emissions
    Police investigate arms collection of Liège museum
    Police call for witnesses to identify man suspected of sabotaging nuclear reactor
    Girl (14) in critical condition following CO poisoning in Schaerbeek
    Two seriously injured, one freed from flaming car after head-on collision in Flanders
    Banks working on Pan-European payment system
    View more

    Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending brought to a vote

    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    Judges can currently order the immediate arrest of convicts who are deemed a flight risk. Credit: Belga

    A motion which would enable judges to issue an immediate arrest warrant against a convicted person thought to be at risk of recidivism was approved by lawmakers on Wednesday.

    Members of the Chamber’s Justice Commission approved the motion, tabled by the Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie’s (N-VA) Sophie De Wit, in near unanimity, with only two MPs abstaining.

    The motion would add to the conditions under which a judge can order the immediate arrest of a person who has been convicted of a crime but who is not the subject of pre-trial detention.

    Under current regulations, a judge can only issue an immediate arrest warrant for convicts who are thought to be a flight risk.

    The motion received cross-party support from both Flemish and Francophone parties, including Groen, sp.a, CD&V, Vlaams Belang and the liberal Mouvement Reformateur and Open Vld.

    A representative of the Parti Socialiste abstained after failing to gather sufficient backing for an amendment to the motion, which aimed to make a convict’s immediate arrest dependent on whether doing so was deemed “absolutely necessary for public safety.”

    A member of the labour PTB party also abstained from voting on the motion, arguing that it did not address the root causes of the problem, which according to the lawmaker stem from a lack of appropriate resources in the justice sector.

    The motion was put forward as a legislative response to the murder of 23-year-old Julie Van Espen by a repeat sexual offender in the spring.

    The case prompted outrage and calls for change among politicians and members of the public after it became known that the 39-year-old man who confessed to killing Van Espen after attempting to rape her had already been twice convicted of sexual assault, but freed after seeing his trial “indefinitely postponed.”

    Following its approval by the parliamentary commission, the motion must now be voted on during an upcoming plenary session in the Chamber.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job