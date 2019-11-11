 
Man calls police to confess murder of own father
Monday, 11 November, 2019
    Man calls police to confess murder of own father

    Monday, 11 November 2019
    A man in Vilvoorde called the police to report that he had killed his own father. Credit: Google Street View

    A 25-year-old man is being targetted by a murder investigation after he called the police to confess he had just killed his own father at the weekend.

    Police received a call from the murder suspect on Friday afternoon, and discovered a corpse when they arrived at the scene on Wipstraat in the Flemish municipality of Vilvoorde, near Brussels Airport.

    “The police went to the scene and found the body of the 58-year-old man,” Gilles Blondeau of the public prosecutor’s office told Bruzz, adding that a legal doctor had also been dispatched to examine the scene.

    The man’s presumed son is being questioned as part of the murder investigation launched by the public prosecutor’s office, and an autopsy is set to be performed on the body on Monday, HLN reports.

    Police have said that the circumstances surrounding the presumed murder are not yet clear, adding that no further information could be provided as the investigation was ongoing.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

